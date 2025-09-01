On the lookout for their maiden respective wins in the UAE Tri-Series 2025, hosts United Arab Emirates will lock horns against Afghanistan in the third match on September 1. The UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 match is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India have a TV telecast as a viewing option, with Eurosport as the official broadcast partner of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Fans also have an online viewing option on the FanCode app and website, where they can watch the UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 match live streaming, but after purchasing a match pass. UAE vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

UAE Tri-Series 2025 Live Streaming

Hosts UAE take on Afghanistan in match three of the Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025. Action begins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7pm tonight! Best wishes for team UAE! 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/Nyx14Tb05e — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)