The Women's Premier League is back with it's second season and this time it is set to kick-off with a grand opening ceremony featuring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan. The WPL 2024 opening ceremony has a start time of 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) ahead of the MI vs DC match to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Viacom18 Network is the official broadcaster of WPL 2024. However, chances are WPL 2024 opening ceremony won’t be available on TV or online. In case it is available, then fans will be able to watch the live telecast of WPL 2024 opening ceremony on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, JioCinema will be providing WPL 2024 opening ceremony free live streaming online. Shah Rukh Khan Strikes Iconic Pose With Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning at WPL 2024 Opener.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

