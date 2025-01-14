ICC (International Cricket Council) chairman Jay Shah extended his best wishes to the participating teams ahead of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 is set to be played in Malaysia from January 18 onwards and will feature 16 teams who will battle it out in a bid to win the top prize on offer on February 2. Taking to social media, the ex-BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary shared a picture of the captains posing with the U19 Women's T20 World Cup title and wrote, "Great to see the smiling faces of the 16 #U19worldcup captains in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ahead of the @ICC Women's @T20WorldCup starting on January 18. Best wishes to all of these young stars and their teams." ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Sends Good Wishes for Teams in U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

Great to see the smiling faces of the 16 #U19worldcup captains in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ahead of the @ICC Women's @T20WorldCup starting on January 18. Best wishes to all of these young stars and their teams. pic.twitter.com/rZPFVeq6W1 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 14, 2025

