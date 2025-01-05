The 2025 Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup is all set to commence on January 18 in Malaysia and will continue till February 2. One of the premier youth tournaments, the T20 World Cup has often been the breeding ground for potential champions who grace the field full of potential. It will be a 16-team tournament with Malaysia qualifying as the host nation. Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies are here from the previous tournament. In terms of regional qualification, Nepal, Nigeria, Samoa, Scotland, and the United States have made it to the event. Meanwhile, you can download the PDF file of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 full schedule here. The sixteen nations will be divided into four groups of four teams each. The top three from each group then progress to the Super Six stage. List Of All Major International Cricket Tournaments In 2025 Including ICC Champions Trophy, ICC WTC Final, and ICC Women's World Cup.

Malaysia will be facing Sri Lanka in the opening game of the tournament on January 19. On the same day, champions India face the West Indies. England taking on Pakistan is the marquee fixture from Group B and is scheduled for January 20. Group C has the likes of New Zealand and South Africa as the marquee teams, featuring alongside Nigeria and Samoa. Their battle on January 18 will be fascinating. Here we take a look at the detailed schedule of the 2025 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. India Cricket Team for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Announced: Niki Prasad Set To Lead As Defending Champions Name 15-Member Squad.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 18 January 2025 Australia-W U19 vs Scotland-W U19 08:00 AM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 18 January 2025 England-W U19 vs Ireland-W U19 08:00 AM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 18 January 2025 Samoa-W U19 vs TBA 08:00 AM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 18 January 2025 Bangladesh-W U19 vs TBA 12:00 PM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 18 January 2025 Pakistan-W U19 vs USA-W U19 12:00 PM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 18 January 2025 New Zealand-W U19 vs South Africa-W U19 12:00 PM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 19 January 2025 Malaysia-W U19 vs Sri Lanka-W U19 8:00 AM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 19 January 2025 India-W U19 vs West Indies-W U19 12:00 PM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 20 January 2025 Australia-W U19 vs Bangladesh-W U19 8:00 AM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 20 January 2025 Ireland-W U19 vs USA-W U19 8:00 AM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 20 January 2025 New Zealand-W U19 vs TBA 8:00 AM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 20 January 2025 Scotland-W U19 vs TBA 12:00 PM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 20 January 2025 England-W U19 vs Pakistan-W U19 12:00 PM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 20 January 2025 Samoa-W U19 vs South Africa-W U19 12:00 PM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 21 January 2025 Sri Lanka-W U19 vs West Indies-W U19 8:00 AM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 21 January 2025 Malaysia-W U19 vs India-W U19 12:00 PM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 22 January 2025 Bangladesh-W U19 vs Scotland-W U19 8:00 AM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 22 January 2025 England-W U19 vs USA-W U19 8:00 AM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 22 January 2025 New Zealand-W U19 vs Samoa-W U19 8:00 AM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 22 January 2025 Australia-W U19 vs TBA 12:00 PM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 22 January 2025 Ireland-W U19 vs Pakistan-W U19 12:00 PM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 22 January 2025 South Africa-W U19 vs TBA 12:00 PM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 23 January 2025 Malaysia-W U19 vs West Indies-W U19 8:00 AM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 23 January 2025 India-W U19 vs Sri Lanka-W U19 12:00 PM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 24 January 2025 Super Six Group 2 (B4 vs C4) 8:00 AM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 24 January 2025 Super Six Group 1 (A4 vs D4) 12:00 PM Johor Cricket Academy Oval 25 January 2025 Super Six Group 2 (B2 vs C3) 8:00 AM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 25 January 2025 Super Six Group 2 (B1 vs C2) 8:00 AM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 25 January 2025 Super Six Group 1 (A3 vs D1) 12:00 PM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 25 January 2025 Super Six Group 2 (C1 vs B3) 12:00 PM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 26 January 2025 Super Six Group 1 (A2 vs D3) 8:00 AM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 26 January 2025 Super Six Group 1 (A1 vs D2) 12:00 PM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 27 January 2025 Super Six Group 2 (B1 vs C3) 8:00 AM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 28 January 2025 Super Six Group 1 (A3 vs D2) 8:00 AM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 28 January 2025 Super Six Group 2 (C1 vs B2) 8:00 AM Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching 28 January 2025 Super Six Group 1 (A1 vs D3) 12:00 PM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 29 January 2025 Super Six Group 2 (C2 vs B3) 8:00 AM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 29 January 2025 Super Six Group 1 (A2 vs D1) 12:00 PM YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi 31 January 2025 Semi-Final 1 8:00 AM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 31 January 2025 Semi-Final 2 12:00 PM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 2 February 2025 Final 12:00 PM Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Australia, Nepal, and Bangladesh alongside Scotland feature in Group D and some of the quality games here is Australia taking on Bangladesh on January 20 and Scotland on January 18. The wickets in Malaysia will benefit the bowlers and expect some low-scoring encounters here. Spinners in particular should enjoy these conditions.

