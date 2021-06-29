Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj entered the top five spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. Raj, who recently completed 22 monumental years in women's cricket, scored 72 runs off 108 balls in India's defeat to England by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Check ICC's tweet:

In the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for batting: ↗️ @M_Raj03 enters top five ↗️ @natsciver moves up one spot Full list: https://t.co/KjDYT8qgqn pic.twitter.com/szonwdMmn9 — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2021

