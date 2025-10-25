For the third time in a row, Australia have won the toss, and Mitchell Marsh has opted to bat first in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, while making one change to their XI, bringing in Nathan Ellis in place of Xavier Bartlett. India, too, have made two changes in their starting XI, Kuleep Yadav finally gets a game, and Pradish Krishna makes way as well. Australia are currently leading the three-match ODI series 2-0, and will want to head into the T20Is with a clean sweep under their belt, while India will be eager to break the winless streak, and move forward into the shortest format high on confidence. Is India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Toss

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

