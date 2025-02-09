Jos Buttler won the toss for the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 and England have opted to bat first at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Virat Kohli has made his return to the playing XI for India. The star batter had missed the first ODI due to a sore knee. Virat Kohli has replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had made his ODI debut in Nagpur. India also have one more change with Varun Chakaravarthy making his ODI debut. The mystery spinner had a great time in the IND vs ENG T20I series and will look to emulate that form in the ODIs as well. He has replaced Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI. England also have included Mark Wood, Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson in the playing XI. India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2025.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Toss Report

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England Playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

