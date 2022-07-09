Jos Buttler has won the toss and decided that England will be bowling first in the 2nd T20I against India. Richard Gleeson makes his debut for the Three Lions as David Willey returns for the hosts. Meanwhile, India have their superstars back as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah make a comeback.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

