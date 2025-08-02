A Day of ups and downs for both India and England in the fifth Test at Oval as they end Day 2's play evenly matched. India would consider themselves slightly ahead as they have well-set Yashasvi Jaiswal out on the crease and England one bowler short with Chris Woakes ruled out of the game. The Day 2's play started with England dominating as they cleaned up the Indian tail for only 20 runs and then raced to 109/1 before lunch. Gus Atkinson scalped a five-wicket haul and Zak Crawley scored a half-century. The game changed soon after as Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj joined hands to scalp eight wickets in the next 138 runs, bowling out England for only 247. In their second innings, India started positively, although they lost KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan by the end of the day. Riding on two dropped chances, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century and is out on the crease with Akash Deep. ‘You Can’t Talk Like That’ Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

Stumps on Day 2 at the Oval 🏟️ Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten half-century takes #TeamIndia to 75/2 in the 2nd innings and a lead of 52 runs 👌👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Tc2xpWNayE#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uj8q4k9Q3H — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2025

