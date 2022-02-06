India have won the toss and new skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to field first. Deepak Hooda will be making his ODI debut for the national team.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st ODI against West Indies. Live - https://t.co/VNmt1PeR9o #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/8qLvNHzX9p — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

