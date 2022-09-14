Smriti Mandhana once again showed her class as the Indian better scored an unbeaten 79 to lead her team to an eight-wicket win. India (146/2) chased won England's (142/6) score with ease after a brilliant bowling performance to get the series on level terms.

Watch IND W vs ENG W 2nd T20I Highlights

Highlights - India win second IT20 at Derby to level the series. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2022

