Deepti Sharma put up a power-packed performance with the ball in hand as India restricted West Indies to just 94/6 in the 6th T20I of the South Africa Tri-Series on Monday, January 30. The right-arm off-spinner ended with figures of 3/11 in her four overs as West Indies batters could not get going at all. Skipper Hayley Matthews top-scored for West Indies with 34 runs, while Zaida James added 21 down the order. India U19 Women's Team Groove to 'Kala Chashma' While Celebrating ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Title Victory (Watch Video).

IND-W vs WI-W 6th T20I Innings Update:

Tri-Series 2023. WICKET! 19.6: Aaliyah Alleyne 9(7) ct Deepti Sharma b Pooja Vastrakar, West Indies Women 94/6 https://t.co/FyfJabuiAc #WIvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 30, 2023

