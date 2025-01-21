India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the popular Kalighat Mandir and offered prayers, ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 on Tuesday, January 21. In a video shared by news agency PTI, the Team India head coach was seen standing inside the temple and praying while one of the priests put a 'tilak' on his forehead. Gautam Gambhir will look for a fresh start and put behind the disappointment of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India had lost to Australia by a 1-3 margin and failed to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. India will take on England in five T20Is which will be followed by five ODIs. India vs England 1st T20I 2025: Rinku Singh, Phil Salt and Other Players To Watch Out for in IND vs ENG Series Opener.

Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kalighat Temple

VIDEO | Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) offers prayers at Kalighat Temple, #Kolkata. India will play against England in the first match of the T20 series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, tomorrow. Beginning with the Eden T20I, the two teams will fight it out in a… pic.twitter.com/frPanegCyJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2025

