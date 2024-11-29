The India national cricket team will have a new jersey in ODIs, which was unveiled on Friday, November 29. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled the new Team India ODI jersey in a ceremony held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. This new jersey has a tricolour pattern on the shoulder going with the trademark Adidas stripes. Harmanpreet Kaur expressed excitement at the fact that the India women's national cricket team will be the first ones to wear it. The India women's national cricket team will be taking on Australia in three ODIs followed and their next assignment in the 50-over format will be against West Indies. Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Rises to Ninth Spot, Smriti Mandhana Remains Fourth.

India Cricket Team's New ODI Jersey Unveiled

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)