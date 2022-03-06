India spinner Ekta Bisht was seen having a fun time with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's daughter after the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match at the Bay Oval on Sunday, March 6. Bisht was seen playing with Maroof's daughter with the veteran Jhulan Goswami standing behind her. It turned out to be one of the most heartwarming moments from the game. Pictures of Bisht playing with Maroof's daughter has gone viral.

Watch Video:

See PIcs Here:

Ekta Bisht having fun with Skipper Bismah Maroof's baby ❤ This is the wholesome picture from today's match.. 🤩#PAKvIND #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/n0QCSiQs9Q — Kafi. 🇵🇰 (@Kaaf_sayzz) March 6, 2022

