The India national cricket team are facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team in the group A match at the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday. The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 is being contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both teams are playing their first match of the T20I edition of the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. For Men in Blue, Sanju Samson is the designated wicketkeeper. Kuldeep Yadav has also been included along with Jasprit Bumrah. Asia Cup 2025: Businessman Buys Over 700 Tickets for His Employees for Free, Reserves 100 Tickets for IND vs PAK Match.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

UAE Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.

India Elects to Field First During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match

