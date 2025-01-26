The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced England's Richard Illingworth as the winner of ICC Umpire of the Year 2024. Illingworth, 61, has been a member of the ICC Elite Umpire Panel and has officiated in key matches like the ICC WTC 2021 Final, ICC WTC 2023 Final, and the 2023 World Cup Final. The England-born was earlier named ICC Umpire of the Year 2019 as well. ICC Men's T20I Team of Year 2024 Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain; Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh Included From India.

ICC Names Umpire of the Year 2024

Congratulations to Richard Illingworth on being named the 2024 ICC Umpire of the Year 🌟 pic.twitter.com/EPG8ffDaUf — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)