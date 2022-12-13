After an ODI series loss, India (IND) will be eager to avenge through the two-match test series against Bangladesh (BAN). The first test match is scheduled to kick-off from 14 December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The starting time of the match will be 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs BAN first test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Chattogram.

The upcoming two-match test series against Bangladesh is crucial for India to knit their chances of making it to the final of World Test Championship (WTC) scheduled to take place in June 2023 at the Oval. Placed fourth in the test rankings, India can't afford even a draw against Bangladesh and will have to seal the forthcoming series by 2-0 to boost their chances for WTC final. Bangladesh, who are already out of the WTC contest will focus on continuing their winning spree of previously held ODI series in the longest format. Bangladesh is winless against India in the test cricket so far, making visitors the favourites to take the lead. However, with winning momentum in Bangladesh's camp post ODI series win, in addition to playing at home, nothing could be presumed as of now.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND),Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Litton Das (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Virat Kohli (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

