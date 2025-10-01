The Iran Cup 2025 is back and two teams, Rest of India and the defending Ranji Trophy Champions Vidarbha, will clash to clinch the title in their favour. The Irani Cup is a platform for domestic performers to make their case for selection in Team India. The Vidarbha vs Rest of India match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on October 1, 2025. The Vidarbha vs Rest of India match has a scheduled start time of 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast viewing option of the Vidarbha vs Rest of India match will be available on the Star Sports Khel TV channels. 'Going to Be Huge Star' Rohit Sharma's Old Video Predicting Tilak Varma's Future Goes Viral After Indian Batter’s Heroics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Irani Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

The stage is set! 🌟 Get ready for some high-voltage action as Vidarbha take on the Rest of India in #IraniCup 2025🔥 ⏰ 9:30 AM IST 📺 Catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports Khel 📱 Live Streaming on JioHotstar 📊 Live Scores on https://t.co/pQRlXkBIEE and the BCCI… pic.twitter.com/WGDanazfuf — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 30, 2025

