Day 3 witnessed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar showcase grit and determination helping India make a strong comeback in the Boxing Day Test. The challenge lies with Australia, who will respond in kind on Day 4, where the live telecast viewing option will be provided on Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. However, in India, IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 4 will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports as well, but only for DD Free Dish and other DTT users. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy Bails Out India With Maiden International Century at Melbourne Before Bad Light Forces Stumps on Day 3.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test 2024 Day 4 Live

Nitish Kumar Reddy scores 100, IND 358/9 at Stumps in Melbourne IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 3 Stumps: Nitish Kumar Reddy's century powers India to 358/9 after a tough start at 164/5. Key partnership with Washington Sundar steadies the innings. Australia trails by 116 runs.… pic.twitter.com/z5tcXsaw3H — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 28, 2024

