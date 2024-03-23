Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma walked off the field after getting injured during the second innings of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match. On the third ball of the sixth over, Ishant was trying to collect the ball flicked by Prabhsimran Singh but he ended up missing the ball and twisted his right angle. Ishant was down in pain and lay down on the field. Sharma wasn't able to get up and walked off the field. Ishant Sharma Grinds it Out in Delhi Capitals’ Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Ishant Sharma Walks Off The Field Due to Injury

Ishant Sharma walking off and he looks in pain. - Not a great news for Delhi Capitals and fans..!!! pic.twitter.com/tft0c7OGSK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 23, 2024

