During day 3 of Australia vs Pakistan's 2nd Test Match in the 51st over while Mitchell Starrc was going to deliver the ball towards the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Rizwan, the bail from the stump fell off which was spotted in a replay by the commentators to which they joked and said "It was the wind!, That's what WG Grace used to say!". Commentators also mentioned how difficult it was back in the day because there were no replays to check those incidents. Extraordinary! Pat Cummins’ Brilliance Shines, Plucks Abdullah Shafique for a Stunning Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023.

It was the wind! 💨 "That's what WG Grace used to say!" #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/RDo4aM1A6Z — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2023

