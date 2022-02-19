Quetta Gladiators pacer James Faulkner has withdrawn from the remainder of PSL 2022 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to honour the contractual agreement between them and the Australian cricketer. 'I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me' Faulkner wrote said.

1/2 I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

2/2 It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

