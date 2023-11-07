Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock and Rachin Ravindra have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2023. While de Kock has been one of the highest run-scorers of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Jasprit Bumrah has announced his comeback to the big stage with a bang, leading India's deadly bowling attack. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has been one of the finds of the CWC 2023 and he too makes the cut for the nominations for this award. ‘Special Moment for Each and Everyone’ Rashid Khan Reacts After Sachin Tendulkar Meets Afghanistan Team Ahead of AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video)

ICC Reveals Nominees for Player of the Month for October 2023

Three #CWC23 superstars make the cut 🤩 Here are the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October ⬇️https://t.co/g8tb5x8CMx — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2023

