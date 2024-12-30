Jasprit Bumrah registered this 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, achieving the feat on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 30. The right-arm pacer (5/57) has been the best bowler of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and he attained the landmark by castling Nathan Lyon with just his third ball of the day. A day ago, he had completed 200 Test wickets, becoming the fastest Indian pacer to achieve that mark. Jasprit Bumrah, with this dismissal of Nathan Lyon, also completed 30 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media After Rohit Sharma Makes In-Form Jasprit Bumrah Take Heavy Workload On Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah Registers Five-Wicket Haul

That's the final wicket and another five-wicket haul for the champion bowler 🔥🔥 Jasprit Bumrah now has 30 wickets in this series so far!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Rs4QlYcT6U — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2024

Watch Jasprit Bumrah Castle Nathan Lyon:

