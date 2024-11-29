India women's cricket team star batter Jemimah Rodrigues imitated famous commentator and former cricketer Ravi Shastri while conducting Bat Flip ahead of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 challenger clash between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat. Known for her cheerful personality, Rodrigues stepped into the toss presenter role and brilliantly imitated Shastri's iconic commentary style while bat flip. The star cricketer also called her 'Jemmy Shastri' after she conducted the bat flip between Brisbane Heat captain Jess Jonassen and Sydney Thunder skipper Phoebe Litchfield. Talking about the match, Brisbane Heat won the clash by nine wickets. Heat will be playing the WBBL 2024 grand finale against Melbourne Renegades on December 1. Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Her Maiden Half-Century For Brisbane Heat, Guides Hosts to Strong Total Against Adelaide Strikers in WBBL 2024.

Jemi Shastri Signing Off!

