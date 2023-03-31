Jofra Archer, who is going to be one of Mumbai Indians' most important players this season, has been warming up for the tournament in some style. The England pacer, who will lead the Mumbai bowling attack, bowled a pretty decent over to Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in a training session. Both Rohit and Ishan were not able to play the big shots in the over by Archer, with the latter even getting beaten off the last delivery. In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Archer's experience will come in handy for the record five-time champions if they hope to win a sixth title. Jasprit Bumrah Replacement: Sandeep Warrier Replaces Injured Indian Fast Bowler in Mumbai Indians Squad For IPL 2023.

Jofra Archer Bowls to Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in Training

