Rajasthan Royals have registered a huge 90-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad to begin their IPL 2023 campaign. Batting first, RR put up a big total of 203-5 on board. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-centuries for the RR team. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan picked up two wickets each. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished with 131-8 in their 20 over-quota. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball for RR and took four wickets. With this clinical victory, RR got a solid start to the IPL 2023.

