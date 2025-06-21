Karun Nair, the India national cricket team batter who was making his comeback after eight years in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 went out for a four-ball duck. As Karun Nair flopped in the very 1st innings of the first Test match he is playing for India after eight years, netizens took to their X accounts to troll the batter and especially his unwanted duck in a comeback match. Karun Nair was caught out in the last ball of the 105th over of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, bowled by Ben Stokes, when Ollie Pope took a splendid catch. Karun Nair Wicket Video: Watch England’s Ollie Pope Take Stunning Grab To Dismiss India Batter for Duck During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

'Most Overrated'

Now he has to wait another 8 years to come back . Karun Nair 🤣 most overrated player in history . He is only capable of batting in the Ranji Trophy . https://t.co/Gz4GSxjxMq — Miraj ul Haq 👹 (@miraj_ul13) June 21, 2025

'First Inning Mein Zero'

Karun Nair 8 saal baad first inning mein Zeropic.twitter.com/073DQX4TtQ — RAJESH (@Rajeshhbhaiya) June 21, 2025

0 (4)

Karun Nair 0(4) Sai Sudharshan 0(4) commentary lo hype ichina next ball Ben Stokes ki dorikesaru pic.twitter.com/8qLNLzC0L4 — చంద్రశేఖర్🦅 (@OrangeMB_CK) June 21, 2025

'King Kohli Replacement'

But but but Indian team better after dropping King Kohli and Hitman King Kohli replacement youngster Karun Nair - 0 Hitman replacement FC beast Sai Sudharshan - 0 Don’t ever speak ill about greatest Indian batters ever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/zlKuVjmSIP — Mera Bat Meri Batting🏏 (@kashyapabhi98) June 21, 2025

'Very Disappointing!!'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)