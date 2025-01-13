Karun Nair's old post on 'X' where he had written 'Dear cricket, give me one more chance' has gone viral after his sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The right-hander, playing for Vidarbha, struck his fifth century of the season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-25 quarterfinal against Rajasthan, matching a record that was set by Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan during the 2021-22 season. Fans hailed the cricketer for his performance and reacted to the post he made in 2022 on 'X', seeking another chance to prove himself in the game. India have important assignments ahead like the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the tour of England. Karun Nair last played for India in 2017. Karun Nair Equals N Jagadeesan's Record Of Most Hundreds In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy, Achieves Feat During Vidarbha vs Rajasthan VHT 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Karun Nair's Tweet from 2022

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽 — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

'Dear BCCI, Please Give Him One More Chance'

'Deserves to Be in England'

Deserves to be in England ! https://t.co/kPNhKNp5Bu — ಹರ್ಷ (@grharsh) January 13, 2025

True!

4 centuries in a row. 5 centuries in 6 games. Average of 664 with a SR of 120. Insane form this! Really he deserves one more chance #karunnair https://t.co/YeOmMjJUiY — Dr Santhosh KM🇮🇳 (@santhoshkm) January 12, 2025

'He Truly Has'

Man oh Man how he encashed that chance. 5 100's in 6 innings https://t.co/fd4pOvszvs — Perpetual Procrastinator (@Akshay01shukla) January 12, 2025

Fan Calls for His Selection in IND vs ENG ODI Series

'Big Statement'

