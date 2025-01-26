West Indies national cricket team off-spinner Kevin Sinclair pulled off his trademark 'somersault' celebration after dismissing Pakistan national cricket team captain Shan Masood during the second Test match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the second over during the second innings. Kevin Sinclair bowled an off-break delivery that straightened after pitching around the middle. Pakistan's skipper went for the forward defence and missed the line completely. Replays confirmed three reds, and Masood went back to the pavilion after scoring two runs. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Pakistan Stalwart Throws His Wicket Away to Kevin Sinclair During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Kevin Sinclair Does Somersault

Spectacular Sinclair strikes early! 🤩 Kevin Sinclair trapped Pakistan skipper Shan Masood off his very first ball in the 2nd innings and pulled out his trademark somersault to celebrate! 🔥#PAKvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/UNE0q82R8V — FanCode (@FanCode) January 26, 2025

