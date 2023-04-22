KL Rahul, after not being in his best for the first few games, looks back in rhythm. Although things did look the same when he played out a second consecutive first over maiden, he took off brilliantly following that cruising through the entire powerplay and getting LSG to a brilliant start. He completed his fifty in 38 balls, slowing down after the powerplay.

KL Rahul Scores His Second Fifty In IPL 2023

Maiden in the first over then KL Rahul completed fifty from 38 balls, a terrific knock from Rahul in the chase. 2nd fifty in IPL 2023 for Captain. pic.twitter.com/wzAOLeRUnj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)