Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir saw a homecoming when he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders as the mentor of the side. Gambhir has led KKR to two Indian Premier League titles and would be looking to do the same as a mentor this year. Speaking during the KKR Unplugged event, Gambhir revealed that when he joined the team it meant honesty, sacrifice and selflessness. The former KKR skipper revealed that he learnt these three qualities from players such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Ryan ten Doeschate. Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17

Gautam Gambhir Reveals About His Learnings From KKR

To the ones who stood through thick and thin 🫂 pic.twitter.com/K7EnRNXfuK — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 21, 2024

