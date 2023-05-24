Kyle Mayers was introduced as the Lucknow Super Giants' Impact Player in their IPL 2023 Eliminator against Yash Thakur. The West Indies batter had missed out in the past few games but has been in very good form this season. He would want to carry on in the way he has done this season. Mayers replaced Yash Thakur, who took three wickets in the first innings.

Kyle Mayers Named Lucknow Super Giants' Impact Player

Last time Kyle batted in Chennai - 53(22) 💥 Who wants a repeat? — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 24, 2023

