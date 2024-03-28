Suryakumar Yadav is among the high-profile names who are missing from IPL 2024 as he continues to recover from an ankle injury and sports hernia. The world no 1 T20I batter took to social media to correct a user on 'X' formerly Twitter, who provided fans with an update on his injury. The user, who goes by the name 'John Wright', wrote, "Important match today especially for @sunrisers at home .Might be the best time to play @mipaltan this early . Players like Kishan look currently under cooked for game time form & no @surya_14kumar yet , still has ankle problem." SKY responded to the post and wrote, "Little correction mate. Ankle plus I got operated for sports hernia." Rohit Sharma MI Captain? Star Batsman Spotted Settling Fields For Hardik Pandya During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Suryakumar Yadav Provides Rectification to 'X' User's Post:

Little correction mate. Ankle plus I got operated for sports hernia 😊 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 27, 2024

