In the recent IPL 2025 mega auction, Lucknow Super Giants secured the services of Rishabh Pant for INR 27 Crore. Pant has not been at his best in the Indian Premier League since 2019. There has been talks that instead of batting in the middle order, if Pant was promoted to the top of the order, he would have found his best feet. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hinted it Pant as opener being one of the plans in consideration. Although he has kept Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh in the mix too as he was interviewed by former cricketer Aakash Chopra. Rishabh Pant Pens Emotional Note After Parting Ways With Delhi Capitals as Lucknow Super Giants Sign Him For Record INR 27 Crore at IPL 2025 Auction, Says 'We Grew Together for Last Nine Years...'.

Sanjiv Goenka On LSG's Opening Combination

Sanjeev Goenka on LSG's opening combination ? And Rishabh Pant chances as opener...!! pic.twitter.com/h3uI7VhnSd — Pantastic (@PantasticPant) December 2, 2024

Sanjiv Goenka Interview With Aakash Chopra

