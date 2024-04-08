Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a poor start to the IPL 2024 season as they have lost four of the five matches played and are under pressure to win the remainder of their games. Ahead of their next match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, a few RCB players like Mahipal Lomror, Vyshak VIjaykumar, Suyash Prabhudessai and Karn Sharma visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their upcoming games in the competition. IPL 2024: KL Rahul’s Intent Under Scanner Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup As His Lean Run Continues in Short Format.

RCB Cricketers Visit Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to Seek Blessings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)