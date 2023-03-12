Bangladesh registered a four-wicket victory against England in the 2nd T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Being asked to bat first, England were bowled out for 117. Ben Duckett 28(28) was the highest scorer for the English team. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took four wickets. In reply, Bangladesh managed to chase down this total within 18.5 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto 46*(47) played a good innings for the hosts to take them over the victory line. With this victory, Bangladesh have also taken an unassailable 2–0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh Register a Four-Wicket Victory

