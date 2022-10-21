Before the biggest rivalry of India vs Pakistan match the weather is scaring the fans and every cricket-lover. The venue of this biggest clash of cricket is Melbourne Cricket Ground where Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue will take on Babar Azam's Green Shirts. After the last T20 World Cup and Asia Cup encounters it is even-stevens. But, the bad news is this thrilling match has chance of getting ruined due to Rain. India vs Pakistan is scheduled on October 23, Sunday and 90% chance of rain is predicted that day. Though despite of 80% chance of rain, today, October 21 quite a sunny day was report.

Melbourne Weather Update, Today, October 21

Weather Update From Melbourne - Another stunner of a day despite an 80 percent chance of rain prediction … 🤞🏻 #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/vqPmpYbs3l — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 21, 2022

