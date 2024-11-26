Mohammed Siraj penned a heartfelt note as he left Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with Gujarat Titans signing him at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The India national cricket team pacer was not retained by RCB and later, Gujarat Titans secured his services for a sum of Rs 12.25 crore. Taking to social media, Mohammed Siraj shared an emotional montage of his journey with RCB so far and wrote, "Saat saal RCB ke saat mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai." (These seven years with RCB is close to my heart). He went on to thank the RCB fans for their unwavering support and also added, "This isn’t goodbye—this is a thank you. Thank you for believing in me, for embracing me, and for making me feel like a part of something much bigger than just cricket." IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Complete Squads of All Teams After the End of Bidding Extravaganza.

Mohammed Siraj Shares Note for RCB After Being Signed by Gujarat Titans

