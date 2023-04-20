A top performance of Mohammed Siraj in the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game helps RCB bag their third win of the season. Siraj set the tone up upfront with the ball, picking up two wickets and then returned at death to close it off finishing with a spell of 4/21 in his four overs. He was adjudged the man of the match.

Mohammed Siraj Wins Man of the Match

For his fiery four-wicket haul, @mdsirajofficial becomes our 🔝 performer from the second innings of the #PBKSvRCB contest in the #TATAIPL 🔥🔥 A look at his bowling summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/3mtS27GqXA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

