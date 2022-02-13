One of the biggest surprises of the IPL 2022 Auction was Suresh Raina going unsold. The left-hander, who has been a veteran in the competition, having featured in every edition so far, found no takers on both the days of the mega-auction in Bengaluru. However, netizens were not happy with Chennai Super Kings' farewell tweet for the IPL great and slammed the franchise for being 'ungrateful' to the player.

Here's CSK's post:

Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala!🥺 #SuperkingForever 🦁 pic.twitter.com/RgyjXHyl9l — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 13, 2022

Fans were not at all happy that CSK did not even choose to bid for Suresh Raina. Take a look at their reactions:

'Ungrateful'

Csk will keep 2.95 cr in purse unused but won't bid for Suresh Raina. So ungrateful towards the best player in their history — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) February 13, 2022

'You don't deserve Raina'

Now it's a Time to Unfollow this Ungrateful and Backstabbing Management @ChennaiIPL You don't deserve Raina & Faf 💔 #ChennaiSuperKings #CSK — 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐚_𝐓𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐚🎈🎸 (@subagokul118) February 13, 2022

No word on Raina:

'Double standards'

'Katappa-Bahubali'

CSK to Suresh Raina 💔pic.twitter.com/7fFT6btX8n — CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) February 13, 2022

