MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in the country, and this fact needs no separate explanation. The former CSK captain received a warm welcome in Lucknow as he arrived in the city ahead of his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. In a video shared by IPL on social media, Lucknowites expressed their thoughts on Dhoni and spoke highly about the former Indian captain. They shared their admiration for the 42-year-old, who has shown signs of his old form in this season of the IPL. Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match? Here’s the Possibility of MSD Featuring in Chennai Super Kings Playing XI.

MS Dhoni Receives Warm Welcome in Lucknow

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)