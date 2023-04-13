James Neesham has always been known to be pretty active on social media and the New Zealand all-rounder shared his epic reaction to MS Dhoni's knock during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023. The CSK captain, scored 32 runs off just 17 balls to help his side get close to the total. Eventually, Chennai Super Kings fell short of the target by three runs. Taking to Twitter, Neesham wrote, "Woke up to another 100 tweets about how I should’ve lost the World Cup semifinal 4 years ago. MS must’ve scored some runs again." Dhoni was run out in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, which the Men in Blue lost. ‘Sound On’ MS Dhoni Greeted With Loud Cheers From Chepauk Crowd As He Walks Out to Bat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Jimmy Neesham's Tweet on MS Dhoni

Woke up to another 100 tweets about how I should’ve lost the World Cup semifinal 4 years ago. MS must’ve scored some runs again 😂😂😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)