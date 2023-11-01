In another injury blow for New Zealand, Matt Henry hurt his right hamstring and left the field during his side's match against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 1. The fast bowler suffered this injury while bowling the 26th over of the innings. After delivering the third ball, he appeared to be in discomfort with his right leg and later, walked off the field. James Neesham completed his over. The Black Caps issued an official statement on the fast bowler, stating that he would not return to the field after his injury was assessed. Quinton de Kock Becomes First South African Cricketer To Score 500 Runs in a Single ICC Cricket World Cup Edition, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Match.

Matt Henry Leaves Field After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Black Caps' Official Statement

Following further assessment he will not return to the field at this stage. #CWC23 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 1, 2023

