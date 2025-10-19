A video has gone viral on social media where Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his ODI debut, showed aggression and threw the ball towards Australian batter Matt Renshaw during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The incident happened during the Australia chase. On the first delivery of the 20th over, Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled a delivery, and Matt Renshaw came out of his crease and hit straight back to the bowler. Nitish quickly stops it and throws it back towards Renshaw, who was hit by the ball. Nitish quickly apologises to the Australian batter. Meanwhile, Australia took a 1-0 lead after they defeated Team India by seven wickets (DLS method) in a rain-shortened game at Perth. Australia Beat India by 7 Wickets Via DLS Method in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood Help Aussies Secure Victory in Rain-Shortened Series Opener in Perth.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Throws Ball at Matt Renshaw

