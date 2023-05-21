Rinku Singh's blistering half-century in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 on May 20 left many admiring him. The young left-hander pulled off a heroic effort which saw KKR come close to chasing the target with them falling short by just one run. Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Nitish Rana's wife, Saachi Marwah, celebrated this knock by Rinku Singh with an adorable picture on Instagram. Rinku shared the picture of him and Marwah on his Instagram story and the latter reshared it. Kolkata Crowd Teases Gautam Gambhir With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants During KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Reacts With A Smile (Watch Video).

Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Clicks Pic with Rinku Singh

Raja Rinku Singh story with Captain's wife 🥵 pic.twitter.com/xEvJD181Mh — CS Rishabh (Professor) (@ProfesorSahab) May 21, 2023

Saachi Marwah's Instagram Story

Rinku Singh with Saachi Marwah (Photo credit: Instagram @sachi.marwah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)