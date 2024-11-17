Tabraiz Shamsi shared that he and Jasprit Bumrah interestingly share similar numbers in T20I cricket. Taking to 'X', the South African spinner shared a post where he wrote that both he and Jasprit Bumrah have played the same number of T20I games (70) where they have picked the same number of wickets (89). If it was not mind-blowing enough, the 34-year-old also went on to add that both the players interestingly also have bowled the exact number of deliveries (1509) in the shortest format of the game! He also shared a the of screenshots of his and Jasprit Bumrah's T20I stats. "Such a crazy coincidence," he wrote while sharing the post. Tabraiz Shamsi Appreciates India's 'Passion' for Cricket, Shares Pic of Local Mumbai Ground With Young Cricketers Playing Across Multiple Pitches Shown During IND vs NZ 3rd Test 2024 Live Telecast (See Post).

Tabraiz Shamsi Shares He and Jasprit Bumrah Have Similar T20I Stats

Fun fact... Jasprit Bumrah and I have played the exact same amount of T20 international games Bowled the exact same number of balls in those games 😵 And taken the exact same amount of wickets! Such a crazy coincidence pic.twitter.com/30wPOzkLmA — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) November 17, 2024

