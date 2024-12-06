Pokhara Avengers opener Andries Gous smashed the first century in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) history. The right-handed batter achieved this huge feat during the match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini Lions on December 6. Earlier in the match, the Lions scored 170/5 in 20 overs after captain Rohit Paudel played a fine knock of 95 runs. While chasing 171, Andries Gous played a match-winning knock of 104* off 55 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes. His opening partner Dinesh Kharel also played a fine knock of 61* as the Pokhara Avengers won the one-sided match by 10 wickets. Andries Gous was awarded Player of the Match for his impressive hundred. Nepal Premier League 2024 Schedule Announced: Biratnagar Kings vs Janakpur Bolts Match to Kickstart Inaugural Edition of T20 Tournament on November 30, Final on December 21.

Andries Gous Smashes First Ton in NPL

