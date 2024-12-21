Janakpur Bolts have won the Nepal Premier League 2024 title, beating Sudurpaschim Royals by five wickets to win the title in the inaugural season on December 21. Batting first, Sudurpaschim Royals scored 184/9, riding on Saif Zaib's 43-ball 69 and Binod Bhandari's 31-ball 41. For Janakpur Bolts, Kishore Mahato and Mohammad Mohsin scalped three wickets each while James Neesham and Lalit Rajbanshi got one apiece. In response, Janakpur Bolts' run chase was powered by Lahiru Milantha, who smashed a 49-ball 87. Captain Aasif Sheikh also hit 33 runs off 19 deliveries. Janakpur Bolts chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Harsh Thaker scoring an unbeaten 30. Super Over in Nepal Premier League 2024! Pokhara Avengers Beat Biratnagar Kings in Tournament's First One-Over Eliminator.

Janakpur Bolts Win Nepal Premier League 2024 Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)